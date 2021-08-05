PIC – Part of the community

The High Prairie Elks received a $1,130 donation from Eagle Well Servicing July 29. Eagle held a community barbecue at High Prairie’s MacIntyre Park July 27. The afternoon and early evening fun included music and bouncy castles for children. Hamburgers or hotdogs, plus a bag of chips and a drink sold for $5 with proceeds going to the Elks. Left-right are Eagle Lloydminster office personnel officer Brooke Boutillier, High Prairie Royal Purple Honoured Royal Lady Linda Vanden Berg, High Prairie Elks Exaulted Ruler John Vanden Berg, and Eagle Clairmont office personnel co-ordinator Rae-Lyn Rasmussen, who says the company wants to be part of the community. The Vanden Bergs add the Elks are always grateful for community support to hold events the community enjoys.