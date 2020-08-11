PIC – Plains supports HP hospital

Plains Midstream Canada donated $3,000 on Aug. 6 to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary. Standing left-right, are auxiliary president Diana Oliver and Marvin Dusterhoft, Plains facility supervisor for High Prairie. “We like to give money back to the community,” Dusterhoft says. Funds will go to purchase equipment to improve patient care at the High Prairie Health Complex. “I’m sure they have plenty of worthy items to buy,” Dusterhoft says. The auxiliary is grateful for the donation. “It is a nice surprise to get during the COVID-19 pandemic, totally unexpected,” Oliver says. “It will be put to good use to bring more services to the High Prairie Health Complex.” Plains has donated funds to the High Prairie complex in the past few years.