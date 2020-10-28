PIC – Playing it safe!

The High Prairie Fire Department hosted a special demonstration Oct 7 to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10. The fire department showed the dangers of fire in the kitchen at a demonstration in the Freson Bros. parking lot. The event promoted the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”. Normally during Fire Prevention Week, the fire department hosts an open house and barbecue at the fire hall. However, that was not allowed in order to comply with health orders and restrictions in the current coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, sisters hold up papers to promote fire safety in the kitchen. Left-right, are Kaylee Patenaude, 5, and Mackenzie Patenaude, 9, of High Prairie.