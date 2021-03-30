PIC – Poster artist receives her reward

During the last 17 years, South Peace News has asked local elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. In December 2020, Tanikah Belcourt, a Grade 6 student in Julia Sander’s class at Joussard School, was given the honour. Belcourt is the 10-year-old daughter of David and Becky Belcourt, of Sucker Creek. She was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. For her efforts, she received a framed print of the newspaper page her poster appeared on, plug a gift certificate to a local restaurant. Following is a list of past artists:
2020 – Tanikah Belcourt
2019 – Ava Kachuk
2018 – Keira Manybears-Alook
2017 – Angelique Brule’
2016 – Destiny Supernault
2015 – Daneira Dominguez
2014 – Marcus Okimaw
2013 – Aaliyah Ferguson and Jady Ferguson
2012 – Tyrone Shantz-Badger
2011 – Jayden Radcliffe
2010 – Natasha Cunningham
2009 – Tera Lamarche
2008 – Sonya Deynaka
2007 – Tyson Thomas
2006 – Renee Campiou
2005 – Keana Duchesneau
2004 – Danielle Delorme