PIC – Quilts of comfort

The High Prairie Quilt Guild donated 16 laptop quilts to J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in the High Prairie Health Complex on May 26. Standing, left-right, are J.B. Wood interim manager Ray Johnson and quilt guild founding member Colleen Greer. “I know our residents will love them,” Johnson says. “It will remind them of precious times in their lives. Quilting was a necessary skill for many of our residents in their younger years.” Greer says the laptop quilts was a special project for the guild. “This was a special challenge for our 25th anniversary in 2020,” Greer says. Each laptop quilt is 45-by-45 inches and includes a pocket and ties so residents can attach it to their wheelchair.