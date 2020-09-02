PIC – Reservoir slide

It took 40 years but a slide occurred at the High Prairie raw water reservoir south of town in August. Town of High Prairie public works Supt. Vern Walker reported at council’s meeting Aug. 25 that there was no structural damage to the reservoir. He told council he already has a report on how to fix it. South Peace News reported Dec. 19, 1979 the Alberta government approved in principle a proposal for a new raw water storage reservoir. On Aug. 12, 1981, South Peace News reported water from the new reservoir was being treated at the upgraded water treatment plant.