PIC – Scenic view

Construction on the new modern building at the Kapown Rehabilitation Treatment Centre at Grouard proceeds nicely. The centre overlooks scenic Buffalo Bay. Kapawe’no Cree Nation broke ground at a sod-turning ceremony June 11 for the building that will be named in honour of the late Hereditary Chief Frank Halcrow, who passed away Jan. 2. Discussion of the new facility started about 20 years ago by Frank Halcrow, but is now becoming a reality. The $11.2 million project is funded by Indigenous Services Canada and is scheduled to be completed by February 2022. Binder Construction is in charge of the project.