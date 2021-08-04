PIC – Service appreciated

Plains Midstream Canada made a $1,500 donation to the High Prairie Fire Department on July 28. Accepting the donation is High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, left, from Plains High Prairie facility supervisor Marvin Dusterhoft. The money is earmarked for hazardous and dangerous goods spills. Dusterhoft says Plains appreciates the dedication and commitment of firefighters and is pleased to provide support. Cisaroski thanks Plains for the donation and says he will pass along Dusterhoft’s kind words to the crew.