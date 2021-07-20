PIC – Something brewing!

The Government of Alberta must be serious about the old High Prairie Health Complex demolition. A sign was placed on the south side of the grounds last week. Peace River MLA Dan Williams wrote High Prairie town council with the news May 29. “The Abatement and Demolition request for proposal will include the findings of the material sampling. This is to ensure a successful and safe outcome of the project,” wrote Williams. He added the request for proposal will be posted this month [July] with the contract to be awarded in August 2021. Hazardous material abatement will be completed in November 2021, then demolition, which is expected to be completed by March 2022 including final site restoration.