Construction on the new modern building at the Kapown Rehabilitation Treatment Centre at Grouard is taking shape. The old Kapown is to the left. Kapawe’no Cree Nation broke ground at a sod-turning ceremony June 11, 2020 for the building that will be named in honour of the late Hereditary Chief Frank Halcrow, who passed away Jan. 2. The $11.2 million project is funded by Indigenous Services Canada and scheduled to be completed by February 2022. Binder Construction is in charge of construction.