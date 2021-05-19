PIC – TD aids Sucker Creek youth

High Prairie TD Canada Trust donated $1,000 to the Sucker Creek First Nation Youth Program on May 13. Left-right, are youth suicide-prevention worker Sheen Willier, TD Canada Trust High Prairie branch manager Jennifer Zatko and Todd Kachuk, addictions counsellor for the Native National Drug Abuse Program. “We are thankful for the donation,” Kachuk says. “It will go towards various programs we offer throughout the year.” Programs support youth from ages 6-18, Willier notes. Zatko says the program in valuable. “There is a lot of turmoil with COVID,” Zatko says. “We appreciate and support what they do with their youth.”