PIC – TD donates

TD Canada Trust branch in High Prairie donated $1,000 to High Prairie and District Victim Assistance of High Prairie RCMP on May 13. Standing, left-right, are victim assistance assistant manager Verna Isaac, victim assistance manager Sandra Bembridge, and TD Canada Trust High Prairie branch manager Jennifer Zatko. Zatko says the donation will aid youth during difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This year, we are donating to programs that support youth in need due to COVID,” Zatko says. She says the TD Plays Program fund supports youth programs. Victim assistance is delighted with the donation. “We’re extremely grateful for the donation,” says Sandra Bembridge. “As a non-profit organization, we appreciate any donations.”