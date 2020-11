South Peace News presented the High Prairie Remembrance Day service live from the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Nov. 11. Presenting the broadcast were South Peace News employees [the Gomes family]. Left-right are Tony Gomes and Callista Gomes. Seated is Cori Burgar. Just over 50 tuned into the broadcast, including people from Vancouver Island, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Strathcona County, and locally. The service can be watched at southpeacenews.com, simply follow the Remembrance Day 2020 links.