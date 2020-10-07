PIC – Their story told, remembered

Sept. 30, Swan River First Nation School students, staff and guests all wore Orange T-shirts to honour the 18 Swan River First Nation survivors who were sent away to attend residential schools in Joussard and Grouard. The survivors shared how they were taken away from their homes and families and were forced to attend residential school. They lost their language, traditional ceremonies and culture. They also emphasized to all in attendance, how important it is to continue to learn your language and culture, and to pass it on to future generations.