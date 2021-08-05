PIC – There it is!

High Prairie’s newest fire truck has arrived and is in service! The new truck replaces the 1993 unit. It is tradition to physically push the new unit into the truck bay to officially put it into service. Above are the firefighters who did the deed. Left-right are Derek Monsen, Michael Caron, Austin Stout, David Martinson, Trevor Cisaroski, Brandon Letendre, Edwina Ayles, Grant Halverson, Jennifer Anderson, Steven Rotenburger, David Willoughby, Mazin Sharkawi, Wade Rederburg, Phillip MacKenzie, Cory Anderson, Jonathan Hesse, and Jesse Norbert.