PIC – Training completed!

Several High Prairie firefighters received recognition July 14 for completing NFPA 1001 or NFPA 1020 training. All completed 1001 training except for Zachary Hamelin, who completed 1002. Left-right are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk presenting, Michael Belyan, Luci Martinson, Dave Martinson, High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, Jason Cottingham, Brandon Letendre and Michael Caron. Missing was Dan Mercer. High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski appreciates the time and effort of firefighters to participate in a nationally recognized Professional Fire Fighter Training Course. The NFPA 1001/1002 requires the candidate to demonstrate skill and knowledge before they are certified. The firefighters must spend over 100 hours learning theory and skills, and then be expected to put their knowledge into action on the fire ground. Without these members taking this needed training, the service to our community will not be what is expected, says Cisaroski. Each member receives a plaque to be placed in the fire hall under the 1001 recognition wall. If they leave the department, it is theirs to take with them.