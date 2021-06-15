PIC – Vigil remembers lives lost in residential schools

Several former Indian residential school students of St. Bruno’s Mission in Joussard look at a special memorial in Joussard to remember 215 children, whose bodies were found buried on site at Kamloops Residential School. Standing, left-right, are Kirby Chalifoux, Brenda Bush, Hazel Laboucan, Marlene Cardinal, Beatrice Wright, Alvin Cardinal, Denise Willier, Dickie Willier, Henry Calliou, Peggy Badger-Cole, Dustin Twin, Ronnie Willier and Eugene Willier. The memorial was created on a former foundation of a statue at the old St. Bruno’s Mission.