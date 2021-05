PIC – We win!

The High Prairie Red Wings are the 2020-21 West Division champions in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League. In the front row, left-right, are Larry Yellowknee and Thayne Schur-Auger. Second row, left-right, are Aidan Spraggs, Emeric Lepine, Bradley Roncin, Natan Boucher, Mathieu Charbonneau, Blake Anderson, Carter Berg and Brandon McNabb. Third row, left-right, are Benny Yellowknee, Kenyon Baptiste, Garritt Natewayes, Dayton Shantz, Jeremy Brooks, William Godbout and Avery McNabb. Standing in the back row, left-right, are John Yellowknee, Mikal Chalifoux, Hayden Weasel Head, Theo Cunningham, Jonas Smith, Darby Berg, Rylan Schuberg, Brody Sylvestre, assistant coach Ryder Prue, head coach and general manager Kevin Hopfner and assistant coach Bruce Cunningham.