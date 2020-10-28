PIC – ‘Wheel’ volunteers!

Alberta Health Services’ Volunteer Resources in High Prairie recognizes and thanks the Meals on Wheels volunteers in McLennan. Meals on Wheels provides delivery of hot, nutritious meals during the lunch hour. Research shows that home-delivered meal programs significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, reduce food insecurity, and improve quality of life among the recipients. Through the program, volunteers deliver healthy, nutritious food to seniors and individuals in the community who may need support due to disability, illness, frailty or injury. Volunteers typically deliver meals for a week 4-5 times a year, taking only 20-30 minutes of their time. Volunteering for Meals on Wheels is a great way to make a huge impact in a short amount of time. If you would like to help, or require more information, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Karen Zelman, AHS volunteer coordinator, at the High Prairie Health Complex, by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at [780] 523-6466. Left-right are some of AHS’s Meals on Wheels volunteers in McLennan. Left-right are Anita Hawthorne, Diann Rondeau, Julien Gervais, Dennis Hawthorne, Yvonne Sawchyn and Monica Bisley. Missing from photo are Bob Thrall, Sandy Thrall, Maggie Gervais, Norma Sobolewski, Rachelle Berube and Crystal Cartwright.