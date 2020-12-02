PIC – Yes, locals do win the lottery!

The LOTTO Max jackpot is an estimated $60 million on Dec. 1. Many will buy tickets in hopes of winning the big prize. Many still complain no one local wins, and that all the winners seem to be in Quebec and Ontario. Actually, according to the list below, the local area has had many winners. Our list is from 1988-2020. If we’ve missed any – and we are sure we have! – give us a call and we will add them to our list. Good luck!
Lucky Lottery Winners List
Year Winner Prize Game
1988 Russel Cardinal $64,555.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/5 + Bonus
1990 Anne Davis $10,000.00 Bingo Scratch Card
1990 Claire Gagnon $124,205.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
1990 David Cox $10,000.00 Special Edition
1990 Brenna Chalifoux $20,000.00 Double Scratch and Win
1992 Jules Patenaude $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1992 Carla Kozak $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1993 Thomas Hewlett
and Elaine Miller $234,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6
1993 Sandford Gauchier
and Angela Gauchier $141,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
1993 Leonard Langlois
and Helen Langlois $102,704.30 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
1993 Laura Giroux $968,965.90 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6
1993 Harry Kurowski $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1994 Audrey Gladue $1,197,376.10 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6
1994 Lucien Turcotte
and Jeanine Turcotte $1,867,756.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6
1994 Arthur Boman $10,000.00 Instant Cash Crop
1995 Michael Kapesos $85,778.20 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
1996 Beung Ho Kim $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1997 Annette Drouin $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1998 Vern Walker
and Candace Walker $111,203.10 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
1999 Charmaine Dyky $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
1999 Buchanan Employees $88,848.04 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
2000 Ray Willier
and Diane Willier $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
2004 Claudia Auger $50,000.00 Crossword Scratch and Win
2004 Lloyd Beaudry $35,750.00 Western 6/49
2005 Pat Ptashnyk $10,000.00 Big Brothers Home Lottery
2005 Doris Drouin $100,000.00 Super 7 Extra
2007 HPSD Staff $74,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus
2008 Michael Kacsma $1,000,000.00 Legion Million Dollar Lottery
2008 Jeromy Whalen
and Amy Whalen $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus
2010 Judy Hamelin $100,000.00 LOTTO Max EXTRA
2010 Lynn Herben $250,000.00 MaxMillions
2014 Gale Kada
and Garry Kada $100,000.00 Western 6/49 XTRA
2014 Jean-Pierre Boileau $250,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 EXTRA
2017 Leonard Willier $102,900.60 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/5 + Bonus
2018 Denny Garratt $1,000,000.00 LOTTO MAX
2020 Bernard Maisonneuve $333,763.60 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6
2020 Wilma Owinose $14,113.50 Poker LOTTO
2020 Wilma Cloutier $21,000.00 Zing Blackjack