PIC – Yes, locals do win the lottery!

The LOTTO Max jackpot is an estimated $60 million on Dec. 1. Many will buy tickets in hopes of winning the big prize. Many still complain no one local wins, and that all the winners seem to be in Quebec and Ontario. Actually, according to the list below, the local area has had many winners. Our list is from 1988-2020. If we’ve missed any – and we are sure we have! – give us a call and we will add them to our list. Good luck!

Lucky Lottery Winners List

Year Winner Prize Game

1988 Russel Cardinal $64,555.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/5 + Bonus

1990 Anne Davis $10,000.00 Bingo Scratch Card

1990 Claire Gagnon $124,205.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

1990 David Cox $10,000.00 Special Edition

1990 Brenna Chalifoux $20,000.00 Double Scratch and Win

1992 Jules Patenaude $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1992 Carla Kozak $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1993 Thomas Hewlett

and Elaine Miller $234,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6

1993 Sandford Gauchier

and Angela Gauchier $141,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

1993 Leonard Langlois

and Helen Langlois $102,704.30 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

1993 Laura Giroux $968,965.90 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6

1993 Harry Kurowski $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1994 Audrey Gladue $1,197,376.10 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6

1994 Lucien Turcotte

and Jeanine Turcotte $1,867,756.80 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6

1994 Arthur Boman $10,000.00 Instant Cash Crop

1995 Michael Kapesos $85,778.20 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

1996 Beung Ho Kim $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1997 Annette Drouin $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1998 Vern Walker

and Candace Walker $111,203.10 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

1999 Charmaine Dyky $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

1999 Buchanan Employees $88,848.04 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

2000 Ray Willier

and Diane Willier $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

2004 Claudia Auger $50,000.00 Crossword Scratch and Win

2004 Lloyd Beaudry $35,750.00 Western 6/49

2005 Pat Ptashnyk $10,000.00 Big Brothers Home Lottery

2005 Doris Drouin $100,000.00 Super 7 Extra

2007 HPSD Staff $74,000.00 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/6 + Bonus

2008 Michael Kacsma $1,000,000.00 Legion Million Dollar Lottery

2008 Jeromy Whalen

and Amy Whalen $100,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 Plus

2010 Judy Hamelin $100,000.00 LOTTO Max EXTRA

2010 Lynn Herben $250,000.00 MaxMillions

2014 Gale Kada

and Garry Kada $100,000.00 Western 6/49 XTRA

2014 Jean-Pierre Boileau $250,000.00 LOTTO 6/49 EXTRA

2017 Leonard Willier $102,900.60 LOTTO 6/49: Match 5/5 + Bonus

2018 Denny Garratt $1,000,000.00 LOTTO MAX

2020 Bernard Maisonneuve $333,763.60 LOTTO 6/49: Match 6/6

2020 Wilma Owinose $14,113.50 Poker LOTTO

2020 Wilma Cloutier $21,000.00 Zing Blackjack