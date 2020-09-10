PIC – Yes, they do turn green!

Lights, camera, no action? The seemingly perpetual problem of the traffic lights at the Shell Snack and Car Wash intersection in High Prairie was brought up at council Aug. 25. For at least the second time in the last few meetings, Mayor Brian Panasiuk asked when repairs would be made. Public works Supt. Vern Walker says he was advised the new cameras are in but the workers needed to install them have not arrived. It should be noted it is not the Town’s responsibility to repair the lights. The record wait for the lights to turn green heading north or south is seven minutes. Great if you’re driving east or west, not so much if driving north or south.