PICs – All Hail Mother Nature!

Hailstones the size of golf balls came down from the sky in the evening of Thursday, August 6, 2020. “I could hear them hitting everything so I ran out to cover the windshield on my truck,” said Jeremie Auger as the hailstones fell in the East Prairie Settlement, about 30km south of Enilda. “They hit me in the shoulders and the head so I jumped into my truck and rolled down the windows so they wouldn’t break the glass.” The hail did manage to crack Auger’s windshield despite his attempts to protect it. They also did damage to his truck riddling it with dents. Left photo shows the size of the hailstones and right photos shows the dents on the hood of Auger’s truck.