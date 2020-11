Peyton Ferguson, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, combines mental and representational imagery for a colourful and strange reptile in watercolours.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to shine and grow. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that started in March. All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives. Assignments are relevant to the environment of the students and seasons of the year.