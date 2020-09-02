PICs – As promised!

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright cuts the cake to celebrate the arrival of a dog handler for the region. Behind is Town of High Prairie treasurer Rita Maure.

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright had a surprise for High Prairie town council at its meeting Aug. 25. He brought a cake decorated with a dog on top to celebrate the arrival of a dog handler in the region. At the March 10 meeting, Wright promised when the handler arrived he would bring such a cake. “It’s going to happen this year,” he promised. The handler arrived in Faust on Aug. 24 to begin a two-year term contract. Mayor Brian Panasiuk and council were pleased and halted the meeting to enjoy the chocolate cake. “This is a special occasion we’ve worked on for a very long time,” said Panasiuk.