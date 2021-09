Big Lakes County Councillor Don Charrois gets set to drive the ball in the eighth annual Big Lakes County Invitational Golf Tournament. Left-right are Driftpile Cree Nation Councillor Napoleon Collins, Martine Carifelle, constituency manager for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, and Big Lakes Councillor David Marx.

The eighth annual Big Lakes County Invitational Golf Tournament was held Aug 26 at the High Prairie and District Golf Course. A maximum 50 golfers participated in the event that has been held as a charity fundraiser for the first six years [not held last year due to COVID].