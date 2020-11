Bethany Cunningham’s Grade 10, Art 10 imagination, as well as her Optical Art, takes us down a dizzying, delightful path in felt marker image.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to hone their skills. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspires her students to explore their creativity and the results are impressive. All work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives. Assignments are relevant to the environment of the students and seasons of the year. Next for students is portraiture on paper and in clay.