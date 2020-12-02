PICs – Dazzling lights highlight start of holiday season

· by · 0
Mrs. Claus, left, and Santa Claus, wave to people at South Peace News and Glamour & Gear downtown, aboard Santa’s Sled, provided by Hebert Enterprises Ltd.

A smaller-scale High Prairie Light-Up was held Nov. 27 with a Santa Claus Parade and the turning on of the lights. Lights were scheduled to be turned on a 7 p.m. but the switch was flipped at 6:35 p.m. to avoid the anticipated crowd and social distancing concerns arising. The parade did begin just after 7 p.m. with few entries, but Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, wearing masks, to greet everyone along the parade route. High Prairie Community Beautification recognizes the efforts of the Town of High Prairie for putting up the lights, and the RCMP and fire department for parade participation. Beautification members were pleased so many vehicles gathered in parking lots, and people near street corners to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch the parade go by. Parade cancellations were called in due to COVID and understood by Beautification, who hopes next year’s Light-Up can return to normal.

  • Town of High Prairie public works staff member Randy McPhail flipped the switch to turn on the Christmas lights.
  • The High Prairie Fire Department got into the Christmas spirit by placing these Christmas characters on their truck in the parade.
  • Victory Life Church High Prairie – McLennan, was the only float entered in the parade. Above, float riders wave beside the Christmas tree.
  • Victory Life Church High Prairie – McLen- nan’s float passes through downtown High Prairie, Christmas tree and all!
  • Santa’s Workshop is one of many attractions in the Civic Square display of Christmas lights.
  • Tony Gomes, advertising manager at South Peace News, recorded the parade. His wife, Cori Burgar, provided commentary.
  • Fireman wave atop the ladder truck belonging to the High Prairie Fire Department, which always participates in Light-Up.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment