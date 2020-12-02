PICs – Dazzling lights highlight start of holiday season

Mrs. Claus, left, and Santa Claus, wave to people at South Peace News and Glamour & Gear downtown, aboard Santa’s Sled, provided by Hebert Enterprises Ltd.

A smaller-scale High Prairie Light-Up was held Nov. 27 with a Santa Claus Parade and the turning on of the lights. Lights were scheduled to be turned on a 7 p.m. but the switch was flipped at 6:35 p.m. to avoid the anticipated crowd and social distancing concerns arising. The parade did begin just after 7 p.m. with few entries, but Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, wearing masks, to greet everyone along the parade route. High Prairie Community Beautification recognizes the efforts of the Town of High Prairie for putting up the lights, and the RCMP and fire department for parade participation. Beautification members were pleased so many vehicles gathered in parking lots, and people near street corners to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch the parade go by. Parade cancellations were called in due to COVID and understood by Beautification, who hopes next year’s Light-Up can return to normal.