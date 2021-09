Golden Age Women danced in the Driftpile Powwow on Saturday night including Heneriette Landy, of Moberly Lake, B.C.

Driftpile Cree Nation hosted its annual Driftpile Powwow on the Aug. 20-22 weekend. “Welcoming Our People Home” was the theme for the event that drew about 1,000 visitors from all over North America. Grand Entries highlighted the colourful powwows on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon. Drum groups also participated in a drum competition. Powwows celebrate culture and friendship and also help First Nations people heal.