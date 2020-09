Town of High Prairie retiring CAO Brian Martinson poses with council after receiving his retirement gift Aug. 25. Left-right are Councillor Donna Deynaka, Councillor Brian Gilroy, Martinson, Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Councillor Debbie Rose, Councillor Judy Stenhouse, and Councillor Michael Long. Missing was Councillor Arlen Quartly.

The Town of High Prairie recognized the services of retiring CAO Brian Martinson at its meeting Aug. 25. They presented Martinson with a gift certificate for a hunting trip. Each council rep then said a few words about the terrific relationship while working with Martinson, but also couldn’t resist taking a few friendly jabs. Martinson worked for the Town for 29 years, including the last five as CAO. He was commended for his love of the town and dedication to its operations