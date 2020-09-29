PICs – Efforts will be recognized by council

Town of High Prairie Councillor Judy Stenhouse reminded council at its Sept. 22 meeting of a recent policy change. She noted the marked improvements at the Raven Inn and Burger Baron. Council amended its Grand Opening Appreciation Policy at its July 28 meeting. “Any business that undertakes either visual or infrastructure improvements shall be recognized in the same fashion as a new business.” The recognition shall be flowers not to exceed $150. Starting at the top, clockwise, are the Raven Inn, Burger Baron and Wholesale Market.