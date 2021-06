Sharon Davis, of Kinuso, poses with some of her art at the Kinuso Farmers Market May 22. Davis has been painting for about 10 years and sells her work at the Kinuso and occasionally Slave Lake markets and on Facebook.

A large number of vendors and customers attended the Kinuso Farmers Market May 22. For sale were art, canning, baking, Tupperware, lotions, home grown tomato plants, knitting and more. The plan is for markets to be June 12 and 26, July 10, 17, and 31, Aug. 14, 21, and 28, and Sept. 11. The markets are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kinuso Agricultural Centre, also called Ag Hall and Central Slave Lake Agricultural Centre.