PICs – First on the block!

There are many residents in High Prairie who go the extra mile to keep their yards neat, and put up decorations for all the holidays. Robert Espinosa’s family is one of those families. Oct. 15, he was busy putting up Christmas decorations [top photo]; the family does not celebrate Halloween so they skip right to Christmas. In the bottom photo, they pose with the High Prairie Community Beautification’s sign noting them to be one of the Best Yards winners in 2020. They are surrounded by signs from other years. Left-right are Maribel Espinosa, Prince Maro Espinosa and Robert Espinosa.