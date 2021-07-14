PICs – Getting down and dirty at Triangle

Micheal Roberts, of High Prairie, was in the driver’s seat as his girlfriend Shanelle Badger hangs on tightly as a passenger in the mud bog action.

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returned July 3-4 after being ditched in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vehicles charged down the muddy lanes as the Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted the annual event. The mud bog weekend west of High Prairie was the first major event in the area since COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta were lifted July 1. Several hundred spectators watched the action as part of a circuit organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association. The lanes were not filled with water as they have been in previous years About 45 drivers came from High Prairie, Donnelly, Valleyview, Sturgeon Lake, Bezanson, Beaverlodge, Paddle Prairie, La Crete, Edson, Lac La Biche, Elk Point and other parts of Alberta. Coming up, mud bogs are scheduled for Peace River from July 24-25 at the agricultural grounds.