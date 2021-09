High Prairie senior women’s golf champion Judy Hamelin, left, accepts the trophy from Dylan Barrons, co-ordinator of the Sir George Bennett Senior Golf Championship.

Judy Hamelin and Arnold Gauchier were the winners at the annual Sir George Bennett Senior Golf Championship at High Prairie and District Golf Course on Aug. 19. Gauchier won the men’s championship while Hamelin captured the women’s crown. “We had 38 golfers for the tournament, 24 men and 14 women,” says tournament co-ordinator Dylan Barrons. “It was great to see so many golfers out after the tournament after the tournament was cancelled last year with COVID.