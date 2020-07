Anne and Carson Porisky Married July 16, 1950

Not one but two! We have to join all the people congratulating Anne and Carson Porisky of High Prairie on their 70th wedding anniversary [July 16] plus Wilf and Ethel Ruecker, formerly of Faust, and now of St. Albert [July 13]. All of them are as spry as spring chickens, which we understand means they are still active and healthy. And of course, hard work and clean living, right? Congratulations to both of you.