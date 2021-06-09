PICs – High Prairie Memorial Walk photos June 9, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Abel Carifelle, 9, of High Prairie, made a sign asking everyone to remember a simple but vital message.Eleven-year-old Eliza Mitchell, left, and Judeah Gilroy, 10, brought their own drums for the walk. Behind the girls is Kim Gilroy.Sucker Creek Singers drummer Cody Willier had an appropriate message on the back of his shirt.Orange balloons in memory of the residential school victims were tied to a post.Denae Cunningham, of Peavine, helped made an orange paper chain which was draped in the shrubs.Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and a Lakeshore Regional Police Service rep carried the banner. In front are Sucker Creek Singers.A banner for the High Prairie Memorial Walk to honour the Kamloops Residential School victims was made for the walk. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You PICs – Everything you always needed! PIC – Quilts of comfort PICs – HP Farmers’ Market open for business Celebrate Métis Fest June 26