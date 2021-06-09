PICs – High Prairie Memorial Walk photos

  • Abel Carifelle, 9, of High Prairie, made a sign asking everyone to remember a simple but vital message.
  • Eleven-year-old Eliza Mitchell, left, and Judeah Gilroy, 10, brought their own drums for the walk. Behind the girls is Kim Gilroy.
  • Sucker Creek Singers drummer Cody Willier had an appropriate message on the back of his shirt.
  • Orange balloons in memory of the residential school victims were tied to a post.
  • Denae Cunningham, of Peavine, helped made an orange paper chain which was draped in the shrubs.
  • Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and a Lakeshore Regional Police Service rep carried the banner. In front are Sucker Creek Singers.
  • A banner for the High Prairie Memorial Walk to honour the Kamloops Residential School victims was made for the walk.

