Highway upgrades in the M.D. of Smoky River south of Falher and in the High Prairie region wrapped up July 30. Crews completed work to repave Highway 2A between Highway 2 near Triangle and west of Highway 747. Upgrades included work to widen and repave passing and turning lanes at the junction of Highway 2A and Highway 747. Line painting is scheduled in early August.