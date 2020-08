Fresh fruit is popular at the High Prairie Farmers’ Market on July 29 on the parking lot of Marigold Enterprises. Left-right, are 54 Legends owner Ember Brewster, of Girouxville, with shoppers, Simone Blacha and Peter Blacha, of High Prairie, and granddaughters Elli Killoran, of Slave Lake, and Trystyn Merrells, of Airdrie.

High Prairie Farmers’ Market moved outdoors on July 29 beside Marigold Enterprises, which operates the market. “We have moved the farmers’ market back to its original location after many years downtown,” Marigold store manager Joanne Miller says. “We hope to attract more vendors and shoppers.” The market is located at 4724 – 53 Avenue (Highway 2). For many years, the market was located in a building on 51 Avenue east of McIntyre Park.