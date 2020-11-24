PICs – Legionnaires hockey team pays its respects

The High Prairie Legionnaires midget hockey team was not allowed to attend the Remembrance Day service inside the Legion Hall in High Prairie this year due to COVID restrictions, but it did not stop them from taking part. With Legion members present, players and coaching staff laid a wreath at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph before the 10:45 a.m. regular service. The Legion was very pleased with the efforts of the team, and thanked them accordingly. The Legion has sponsored the team for decades. In the photo, team captain Harlan Noskey places the wreath. Legion members, left-right, are Don Ebbett, Dan Gillmor, Dave Paddon and Tony Belli. Noskey was the players the Legionnaires lost last season due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system.