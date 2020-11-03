PICs – Lest We Forget!

Dara Mearon, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, explains the story behind her pencil crayon image. “The soldier is one who has died and it is his ghost looking at real life poppies and flags which is why these are in colour and the soldier is in shades of grey,” Mearon says.

Artwork from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School reflects on Remembrance Day with a variety of mediums. Art teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic. Remembrance Day art assignments offered Art 10 students the opportunity to concern themselves with social conditions. Art 30 students could involve not only social conditions but also political and local issues. Art 20 students studied how compositional relationships influence interpretation of one’s work.

  • Liam Roberts, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, communicates his understanding of the last days of the fallen in a touching pencil crayon composition.
  • Amber Brown, an Art 30 student in Grade 12 at E.W. Pratt High School, uses poetry to enhance her pencil crayon visual statement. Or is it the other way around?
  • Alexandra Aldrich, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, creates a striking colored-marker composition to clarify the most meaningful symbolism associated with Remembrance Day.
  • Peyton Ferguson, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, chooses simplicity to communicate an unforgettable message in pen and ink.
  • Faith Campbell, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, embraces the ongoing condition of soldiers fighting in never-ending wars in this pencil image that portrays a seemingly endless field of poppies and crosses. We often wonder, will the sacrifice ever end?

