PICs – Lest We Forget!

Dara Mearon, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, explains the story behind her pencil crayon image. “The soldier is one who has died and it is his ghost looking at real life poppies and flags which is why these are in colour and the soldier is in shades of grey,” Mearon says.

Artwork from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School reflects on Remembrance Day with a variety of mediums. Art teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic. Remembrance Day art assignments offered Art 10 students the opportunity to concern themselves with social conditions. Art 30 students could involve not only social conditions but also political and local issues. Art 20 students studied how compositional relationships influence interpretation of one’s work.