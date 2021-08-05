PICs – LSWC exhibit makes a splash!

A family takes a close look at one of the displays at the exhibit.

July 24, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosted a travelling art exhibition at the Joussard Community Hall. The display featured posters drawn by Canadian youth telling stories about an actual Canadian body of water or waterway. During the display, LSWC staff were able to engage with attendees on a mmeaningful level. Staff answered questions, shared resources and engaged with the stories of Canadian youth from across Canada. The posters were winners of the Waterlution contest. The current Waterlution competition is accepting entries for the coming year and is open to youth ages 7-18 years. Waterlution hosts workshops to get youth thinking about their stories. If people are interested in a workshop, they can sign up for one of the scheduled workshops or they can contact the LSWC to have a workshop planned for a local group. Contact LCWC at [780] 523-9800. Photos courtesy of LSWC staff.