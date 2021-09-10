PICs – Mohawk ends in pile of dust September 10, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Mohawk as it stood minutes before demolition. The Mohawk gas station in High Prairie was torn down Aug. 28. The business operated for many years in town but was closed last year. The beginning of the end!The main office portion comes crashing down!And all that is left is a pile of rubble!Former owner Jack Daubert signed his name in concrete on April 21, 1991. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You ‘Proud moment’ celebrated Man goes to extreme to enter guilty plea Driftpile breaks ground on new healing lodge BLC has money for enhancement