PICs – Mohawk ends in pile of dust

Mohawk as it stood minutes before demolition.

The Mohawk gas station in High Prairie was torn down Aug. 28. The business operated for many years in town but was closed last year.

  • The beginning of the end!
  • The main office portion comes crashing down!
  • And all that is left is a pile of rubble!
  • Former owner Jack Daubert signed his name in concrete on April 21, 1991.

