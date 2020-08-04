PICs – Near the end of the road – upgrades!

Work crews are busy on highway repaving projects in the Smoky River region west of High Prairie. Paving crews laid asphalt on Highway 2A west of Highway 2 near Triangle in the last three weeks of July.

Highway upgrades in the M.D. of Smoky River south of Falher and in the High Prairie region are winding down as crews have battled with rainy wet weather in the past few weeks. Crews continue to repave Highway 2A between Highway 2 near Triangle and west of Highway 747. Workers and equipment have been busy the past two weeks in dry weather. Work is also scheduled to widen and repave passing and turning lanes at the junction of Highway 2A and Highway 747. Line painting is scheduled in the next few weeks.