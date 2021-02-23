PICs – No reason for this!

Big Lakes County closed the Enilda Waste Transfer Station in mid- January and the result was – sadly – very predictable. Garbage is strewn all along nearby roads. These submitted photos are on Range Road 130 just south from Enilda, and east onto Township Road 742. Trash is seen for a kilometre or more. An e-mail sent to the South Peace News asks if the CAO or reeve are going to hold to their wword to clean up the garbage. Better yet, why don’t people properly discard their trash? Residents are already demanding the trash be cleaned up in a timely manner as it is a eyesore for local residents.