Packers smooth and compact the asphalt that was laid by paving crews on Highway 2A about five kilometers west of Highway 747 on July 8. Work resumed after one week of rainy wet weather postponed the project between Highway 49 and Highway 2.

Road construction in the M.D. of Smoky River south of Falher and in the High Prairie region was washed out in the first week of July with rainy wet weather. Crews resumed work to repave 27.5 km of Highway 2A between Highway 49 and Highway 2 west of Triangle. Work is also scheduled to widen and repave passing and turning lanes at the junction of Highway 2A and Highway 747. Line painting is scheduled in the next few weeks.