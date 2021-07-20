PICs – Peers choose Anderson

Jennifer Anderson, centre, receives the Firefighter-of-the-Year award from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

Firefighter-of-the-Year award presented

July 13 was a special evening in High Prairie town council chambers as the High Prairie Fire Department handed out several awards. Jennifer Anderson was named Firefighter-of-the-Year for her dedication and passion while serving the department. Fire department members vote for the award. Chantelle Ayles and David Martinson were presented with five-year service awards while Michael Belyan and Zachary Hamelin [both absent] received recognition for completing training courses. Mayor Brian Panasiuk thanked the department for their continued service and “all you do for the town . . . for the residents of the town. It is very much appreciated by the town.” The award capped of a great week for the department, which took possession and put into service their new fire truck earlier in the week.