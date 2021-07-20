PICs – Peers choose Anderson

Jennifer Anderson, centre, receives the Firefighter-of-the-Year award from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

Firefighter-of-the-Year award presented

July 13 was a special evening in High Prairie town council chambers as the High Prairie Fire Department handed out several awards. Jennifer Anderson was named Firefighter-of-the-Year for her dedication and passion while serving the department. Fire department members vote for the award. Chantelle Ayles and David Martinson were presented with five-year service awards while Michael Belyan and Zachary Hamelin [both absent] received recognition for completing training courses. Mayor Brian Panasiuk thanked the department for their continued service and “all you do for the town . . . for the residents of the town. It is very much appreciated by the town.” The award capped of a great week for the department, which took possession and put into service their new fire truck earlier in the week.

David Martinson, centre left, and Chantelle Ayles, centre right, received five-year service awards from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

