High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, left, presents Taylor Oliver-Guerin with her $125 prize and certificate.

On July 7, two South Peace area students received prizes for their entries in the 2020 Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day contest. Taylor Oliver-Guerin, a student at E.W. Pratt High School, placed first in the Peace District in Senior Colour Poster and received $125 plus a certificate. Ingrid Mindel, a student at Grouard Northland School, placed second in the Peace District in Intermediate Black and White Poster and received $75 and a certificate.