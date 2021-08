Kinuso’s own Aidan McLaughlin attempts to wrestle a hefty calf to the ground in the tie-down roping competition, as the rain comes down.

Tanner Young on a bronco named Bruce puts on a show for the fans at Spruce Point Park in the bareback event.

Spruce Point Park Rodeo returned Aug. 7-8 after being cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Competitors were riding high to the thrill of the crowd at the event sanctioned under the Wildrose Rodeo Association. The rodeo features action in bareback riding, saddle bronc, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing. Fun events included mutton bustin’ for kids, pole bending and wild cow milking.