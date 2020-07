The seven-member Ruecker family: left-right are Lea, Wilf, Lyle, Ethel, Allan, Lynn, and Gary.

On July 13, Wilf and Ethel Ruecker celebrated their 70th anniversary with family and friends. Long-term residents of Faust, now residing in St. Albert, the anniversary couple were given a surprise “drive by” celebration in the parking lot of their complex. Family and friends from as far away as Saskatchewan attended to honour this significant accomplishment.