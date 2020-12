Deer and other wildlife are certainly not an uncommon sight in High Prairie. Every now and then, however, one finds himself in a predicament. Dec. 2, this deer found his way inside the St. Andrew’s School playground. Trapped! He ran back and forth, back and forth, until he reached a corner and found his way out. Free at last! In the bottom photo, he was still kind enough to use the sidewalk and not interfere with local traffic.